Mick Jagger Admits Harry Styles Resembles Him But 'Doesn't Have Voice Like Mine'

English singer Harry Styles bears a "superficial similarity to my younger self," said the undisputed Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who added a fly to the ointment by claiming the young pop icon "doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me." Jagger was giving an interview to The Times to promote the band's upcoming 60th anniversary tour, as he commented that he likes Styles, and that they have a "easy relationship." However, things took a bit of a turn when Jagger listed all the reasons why the two are in no way comparable.Styles, for one, has named Jagger as one of his main influences, particularly in terms of fashion. Similarities to the 1960-era Jagger have also been made as a result of the bold, sometimes quite androgynous, images depicting Styles.Incidentally, when Styles hosted Saturday Night Live in 2017, he impersonated the Rolling Stones singer during a sketch.At the moment, the 28-year-old musician is celebrating the successful release of his latest solo album, 'Harry's House,' and is about to embark on his own extensive headline tour.

