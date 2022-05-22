Manchester City Claim Premier League Win as Aston Villa Keeper’s Pitch Assault Probed
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFFManchester City's fans celebrate as they invade the pitch at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 22, 2022.
At the tournament's end, Manchester City scored 93 points. Liverpool beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in the final round to finish second with 92 points. The Citizens became the winners of the national championship for the second time in a row and for the eighth time in the club's history.
English football club Manchester City won the Premier League tournament on Sunday, besting rival Aston Villa FC in the final 38th round, effectively marking the club's astonishing victory with a score of 3:2.
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored a double for the hosts in the 76th and 81st minutes, with another goal scored by Spanish teammate Rodri in the 78th minute. For Aston Villa, Matty Cash scored in the 37th minute and Philippe Coutinho in the 69th.
Premier League Champions 21/22!!! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/FzOuKblPZd— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
Despite the excellent result for the club, the victory was overshadowed by a post-game incident that saw Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen injured by a pitch invader as multiple Man City fans stormed the field in celebration.
Having been captured during the game's broadcast, video footage of the incident has surfaced online.
Manchester City have issued a statement on their official website saying they have immediately opened an investigation into the incident.
"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban," the statement said.
Manchester City fans broke the goal at the Etihad!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWskCNQTdT— Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 22, 2022
After the match, the head coach of the Birmingham club, Steven Gerrard, said that Olsen was injured by Manchester City fans. According to reports, Olsen received a blow to the back of the head with no other consequences to his health.
"My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep [Guardiola] and Manchester City," Gerard told reporters after the match.
Thousands of fans flooded onto the pitch after City's fourth Premier League victory in five seasons was declared, with Villa's players still on the field. Olsen was making his debut for Villa after joining on loan from Roma in January.
Aston Villa in their turn have said they will not file a complaint over the incident. According to the club, there is no certainty that this was done intentionally, in connection with which the management considers the matter closed.