Chinese Top Diplomat Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Undermines Peace, Bound to Fail

Chinese Top Diplomat Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Undermines Peace, Bound to Fail

The US-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which aims to foment confrontation and undermine peace in the region, is bound to...

The people in the Indo-Pacific are well aware of the conflicts and confrontations caused by US hegemony and what the countries in the region are pursuing now is national stability and happiness, Wang Yi said during a press conference following a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He noted that countries do not want to choose sides and the main trend is to promote regional integration and build Asia-Pacific community with a common destiny.Meanwhile, the US, under the banner of "freedom and openness," is trying to form groups in the region, seeking to place the countries of the region at the service of its hegemony, Wang Yi said.Biden's initiative to create the IPEF is designed to ensure safe and sustainable supply chains and to set the rules for the digital economy, investment and other important areas of cooperation, according to Washington. The IPEF does not include China and is reportedly aimed at countering its growing influence on the global tech industry.

