UK Nuclear Submarines to Reportedly Be Fitted With Additional Ballistic Missiles

Earlier this month, London’s Ministry of Defence awarded contracts to Rolls Royce and BAE Systems to build four Dreadnought-class submarines, designed to... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

The US’ leading submarine builders, General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB), has backed a $313.95 million contract modification to a strategic weapon programme with UK Regulators Network (UK RN), according to Shepherd News.Neither the Pentagon nor the UK Ministry of Defence have commented on the matter to date.From a UK perspective, GDEB’s kits will be used in the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles currently carried by the country’s Vanguard-class subs.The four Dreadnought-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines currently being built to replace the Royal Navy’s Vanguard-class vehicles are also due to be equipped with between eight and 12 Trident II D5s.Recently, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce were awarded Ministry of Defence contracts to upgrade the Royal Navy’s Vanguard-class submarines to Dreadnought-class vessels, which will be armed with Trident nuclear warheads.According to The Telegraph, the 153-metre-long Dreadnought subs are manned by 130 sailors and will be on a par with the US’s Ohio ballistic carriers, France’s Triomphant-class and Russia’s Borei counterpart subs.

