The Russian defence ministry has confirmed that the Azovstal plant had been fully seized, including its vast underground facilities, and that the last remaining militants have left the compound. This means that Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic, has been completely liberated from the radicals.

Ukrainian radicals, besieged at Azovstal since 21 April, previously surrendered to the Russian and Donbass forces, leaving the Mariupol plant. In total, almost 2,500 troops have laid down their weapons at the facility over the past week, according to the MoD.

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for military assistance amid intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.

President Vladimir Putin stated that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Ukraine in Donbass, noting that Kiev's activity amounted to genocide. He also stressed that Russia's goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:

Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus