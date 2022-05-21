https://sputniknews.com/20220521/assault-on-abortion-rights-is-a-cause-for-organizing-not-despair-1095672893.html

Assault on Abortion Rights is a Cause for Organizing, Not Despair

Assault on Abortion Rights is a Cause for Organizing, Not Despair

2022-05-21

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City to discuss the increasing possibility of a recession as inflation continues to hammer working and poor people and the Federal Reserve increases interest rates and dampens spending, why increasing interest rates is exactly the wrong thing to do in this economic moment, how the Biden administration’s runaway spending on the proxy war with Ukraine is contributing to the potential for a stagflationary period, how this economic crisis will disproportionately impact working and poor people and the Biden administration’s refusal to spend money to lessen that impact, and what the federal government really needs to do to prevent this downturn.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Samar Al-Bulushi, political anthropologist at UC Irvine & contributing editor at Africa is a Country to discuss the Biden administration’s recent decision to deploy troops to Somalia in contradiction to his promise to stop forever wars, why the US is interested in having a presence in the Horn of Africa and the windfall that this move represents for private security contractors, the recent election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to the presidency of Somalia and how that means little for change that would benefit most people in Somalia, the smokescreen that the Biden administration has deployed to distract the US policy in Somalia, and what the effects of the training of Somali police and other entities by American forces can mean for the people of Somalia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss recent comments from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach claiming bans on Russian and Belorussian athletes in sports are to protect those athletes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the intense climate of Russophobia that upholds a double standard against Russia’s athletes, reports that part of the reasoning to ban Russian athletes from the upcoming Wimbledon tournament was to prevent a Russian winning the tournament, Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s incendiary comments claiming that Texas A&M and Jackson State “bought” their teams through name, image, and likeness deals, and why Saban may be angry about such deals and what they mean about control over players.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss a new law passed by the Oklahoma state legislature that would ban abortion at the point of conception with very few exceptions and the pessimistic waiting game that many pro-choice activists are playing as the Supreme Court threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade, where the right-wing assault against abortion comes from and why there is hope in resistance against this wave, and the real purpose of the Department of Homeland Security’s recently paused Governance Disinformation Board and the history of former director Nina Jankowicz.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

