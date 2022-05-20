Clinton OK’d Dissemination of Trump-Russian Bank Narrative to Media, Campaign Manager Testifies
© Sputnik / Nikita Shokhov / Go to the photo bankHillary Clinton, then-Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at a campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2016.
© Sputnik / Nikita Shokhov/
Mook and other senior officials from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have been called to testify in the federal trial of Michael Sussmann, an ex-federal prosecutor accused of lying to the FBI about the capacity in which he was providing uncorroborated allegations of a backchannel linking Russia’s Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.
Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that, back in 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton personally authorized the campaign’s release of materials alleging that the Trump Organization possessed a backchannel to communicate with two servers registered to Alfa Bank.
Mook was called to the stand by Michael Sussman’s defense.
During his testimony, Mook disclosed that he and other senior Clinton campaign officials were in a meeting when they first learned of the so-called cyber link between Trump and the Moscow-based bank.
The narrative, based on the work of a group of computer scientists, was discussed among the senior-most staffers, including campaign chairman John Podesta, communications director Jennifer Palmieri, and senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan, who currently serves as national security adviser for the Biden White House.
While officials were not entirely confident with the legitimacy of the claims raised by the malware hunters’ data, they hoped a reporter could “run it down” and verify whether it was “accurate” or “substantive.”
© YouTube/YahooRobby Mook, former campaign manager for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Robby Mook, former campaign manager for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Mook ran it by Clinton–although he “can’t recall the exact sequence of events” regarding whether it was already released to the media. “All I remember is that she agreed with the decision,” he said.
"I discussed it with Hillary as well," Mook testified, noting that he could not recall “the substance of the conversation, but notionally, the discussion was, ‘hey, we have this and we want to share it with a reporter.’”
During cross-examination, assistant special counsel Andrew DeFilippis asked if Clinton specifically approved of the idea of releasing the report.
"She agreed," Mook said.
16 September 2021, 20:37 GMT
Sussman, who was paid for work as legal counsel on the 2016 Clinton campaign, is accused of lying to federal investigators on September 19, 2016, about the capacity in which he was bringing materials to FBI General Counsel James Baker.
“I have something time sensitive (and sensitive) I need to discuss,” Sussmann said in a message to Baker on Sept. 18, 2016, per the prosecution. “Do you have availability for a short meeting tomorrow. I’m coming on my own–not on behalf of a client or company–want to help the Bureau. Thanks.”
Sussman also testified to congressional investigators in December 2017 that he met with the FBI on behalf of a prominent cybersecurity researcher.
“The defendant provided the FBI General Counsel with purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank (Russian Bank-1),” the federal government claimed in a filing last month.
Special counsel John Durham’s team has asserted that Sussman was working for both the Clinton campaign and cybersecurity expert Rodney Joffe. The prosecution has characterized the dissemination of the Trump-Alfa Bank allegations as a Clinton campaign plot to orchestrate an “October surprise” against then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.