https://sputniknews.com/20210916/us-grand-jury-indicts-clinton-linked-attorney-for-making-false-statements-to-the-fbi--1089141393.html
US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
DETAILS TO FOLLOW 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T20:37+0000
2021-09-16T20:37+0000
2021-09-16T20:39+0000
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
2021
News
en_ENhttps://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
fbi
US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
20:37 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 20:39 GMT 16.09.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
Being updated
DETAILS TO FOLLOW