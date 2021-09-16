Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/us-grand-jury-indicts-clinton-linked-attorney-for-making-false-statements-to-the-fbi--1089141393.html
US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
DETAILS TO FOLLOW 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T20:37+0000
2021-09-16T20:39+0000
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fbi

US Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI

20:37 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 20:39 GMT 16.09.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:37 GMTUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
20:32 GMTSpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
20:30 GMTOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
20:30 GMTPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
20:26 GMT2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
20:17 GMT'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
19:39 GMTLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
19:30 GMTFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
18:57 GMTUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
18:47 GMTIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
18:19 GMTEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen
18:17 GMTUK Power Grid on Verge of Collapse Due to Windless Weather, Fire Incident, Spiking Gas Prices
18:09 GMTUS Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
18:00 GMTAntony Blinken Meets Australian FM Payne Following AUKUS Defence Alliance Announcement
17:54 GMTDutch Foreign Minister Steps Down Over Handling of Afghanistan Refugee Crisis
17:48 GMT'Who Made Your Choices?': Time Divides Internet Over Its Annual List of Most Influential People
17:41 GMTRussian Scientist Says Ozone Layer Hole Close to Maximum Size But May Recover
17:37 GMTUS Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
16:49 GMTYoung Chinese Student Recounts Panicked Escape From Dormitory During Earthquake
16:41 GMTUnexpected Reason Why Manchester United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Swapped Mansions in England