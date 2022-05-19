https://sputniknews.com/20220519/first-case-of-monkeypox-in-2022-reported-in-us-1095620654.html

First Case of Monkeypox in 2022 Reported in US

On Wednesday, Massachusetts officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the US.According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the infected individual is an adult male who had recently travelled to Canada. The man is in hospital and said to be in good condition.US health officials said that they are in contact with British and Canadian authorities as part of the investigation.According to officials, the US case poses no risk to the public.On 18 May, two new cases of monkeypox were confirmed in London and south-eastern England, without being linked to the previous cases recorded in May, with the total amount of those who have been infected increasing to nine individuals, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Earlier, Portugal and Spain identified several cases of monkeypox.The Portuguese authorities were faced with 20 cases of suspected monkeypox, five of which were confirmed. All those infected were men living around ​​Lisbon and the Tagus Valley. Spanish authorities are analysing eight possible infections recorded in the capital.Health officials across Europe are seeking to investigate how this rare infection suddenly appeared and spread.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1 percent to 10 percent. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications.Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in the swelling of the lymph nodes as well as a widespread rash on the body, similar to symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from six to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

