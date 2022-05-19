International
Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Has Been 'Paused' for Now
Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Has Been 'Paused' for Now
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel simulating an attack on Iran, and the Disinformation Governance Board has been paused.
Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Has Been "Paused" for Now
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel simulating an attack on Iran, and the Disinformation Governance Board has been paused.
GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | COVID Season in the UK, The Media Spin of Azov Fighters Surrendering, and Russia's Military PrecisionRob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | HB1 Visas, Velvet Workshops, and Lack of Vetting in the Ukrainian Visa ProgramIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the death rate of young people in America, the Azovstal steel plant, and Ukrainian soldiers to be prosecuted for war crimes. Ian discussed how people analyzed the surrender and the realization the media has been lying about the war in Ukraine. Ian spoke about Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine and President Zelensky's fate after the surrender in Mariupol.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Rob Law about the Afghanistan refugee program, Ukrainian soldiers to be prosecuted for war crimes, and media narratives. Rob explained the Biden administration's disdain for immigration enforcement and the failures of the Afghan refugee program. Rob talked about the US taxpayer-funded visa program for Ukrainians and the Democrat's deceptive immigration tactics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Has Been 'Paused' for Now

19.05.2022
Biden's Disinformation Governance Board Has Been "Paused" for Now
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel simulating an attack on Iran, and the Disinformation Governance Board has been paused.
GUEST
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | COVID Season in the UK, The Media Spin of Azov Fighters Surrendering, and Russia's Military Precision
Rob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | HB1 Visas, Velvet Workshops, and Lack of Vetting in the Ukrainian Visa Program
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the death rate of young people in America, the Azovstal steel plant, and Ukrainian soldiers to be prosecuted for war crimes. Ian discussed how people analyzed the surrender and the realization the media has been lying about the war in Ukraine. Ian spoke about Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine and President Zelensky's fate after the surrender in Mariupol.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Rob Law about the Afghanistan refugee program, Ukrainian soldiers to be prosecuted for war crimes, and media narratives. Rob explained the Biden administration's disdain for immigration enforcement and the failures of the Afghan refugee program. Rob talked about the US taxpayer-funded visa program for Ukrainians and the Democrat's deceptive immigration tactics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
