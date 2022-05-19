https://sputniknews.com/20220519/biden-countries-joining-nato-pose-no-threat-to-any-nation-1095637953.html

Biden: Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation

Biden: Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Countries joining NATO pose no threat to any other nation, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a speech alongside Finnish... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T15:15+0000

2022-05-19T15:15+0000

2022-05-19T16:04+0000

us

nato

finland

sweden

russia

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095496242_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3b6464d4a364b2d5bf5863d1cc9bcd.jpg

"New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation. It never has been. NATO’s purpose is to defend against aggression," Biden said as Finland and Sweden set themselves to begin the accession process into the alliance.US President Joe Biden also said that NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance."Today, there is no question, NATO is relevant, it is effective and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said.Further, the US president said that the White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate’s approval process more efficient.“Today, my administration is submitting to the United States Congress reports on NATO accession for both countries, so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting for the treaty,” Biden said.Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolution Admitting Finland, Sweden to NATOUS Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that he hopes the chamber can swiftly pass a resolution moving forward the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO."Their application to NATO will soon come before this chamber … I hope we will be able to act swiftly and in a bipartisan way on a resolution admitting these nations into the ranks of the NATO alliance," Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member states.

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, nato, finland, sweden, russia, joe biden