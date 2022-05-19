https://sputniknews.com/20220519/biden-countries-joining-nato-pose-no-threat-to-any-nation-1095637953.html
Biden: Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation
Biden: Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Countries joining NATO pose no threat to any other nation, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a speech alongside Finnish... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
"New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation. It never has been. NATO's purpose is to defend against aggression," Biden said as Finland and Sweden set themselves to begin the accession process into the alliance.US President Joe Biden also said that NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance."Today, there is no question, NATO is relevant, it is effective and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said.Further, the US president said that the White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient."Today, my administration is submitting to the United States Congress reports on NATO accession for both countries, so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting for the treaty," Biden said.Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolution Admitting Finland, Sweden to NATOUS Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that he hopes the chamber can swiftly pass a resolution moving forward the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO."Their application to NATO will soon come before this chamber … I hope we will be able to act swiftly and in a bipartisan way on a resolution admitting these nations into the ranks of the NATO alliance," Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member states.
Biden: Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation
15:15 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 16:04 GMT 19.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Countries joining NATO pose no threat to any other nation, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a speech alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
"New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation. It never has been. NATO’s purpose is to defend against aggression," Biden said as Finland and Sweden set themselves to begin the accession process into the alliance.
US President Joe Biden also said that NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance.
"Today, there is no question, NATO is relevant, it is effective and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said.
Further, the US president said that the White House will send to Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate’s approval process more efficient.
“Today, my administration is submitting to the United States Congress reports on NATO accession for both countries, so the Senate can efficiently and quickly move on advising and consenting for the treaty,” Biden said.
Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolution Admitting Finland, Sweden to NATO
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that he hopes the chamber can swiftly pass a resolution moving forward the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO.
"Their application to NATO will soon come before this chamber … I hope we will be able to act swiftly and in a bipartisan way on a resolution admitting these nations into the ranks of the NATO alliance," Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.
Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member states.