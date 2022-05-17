https://sputniknews.com/20220517/watch-biden-delivers-remarks-in-buffalo-following-mass-shooting-1095581031.html
WATCH: Biden Delivers Remarks in Buffalo Following Mass Shooting
US President Joe Biden previously called for every effort to end "domestic terrorism" following a mass shooting in Buffalo on 14 May. The shooting left 10
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Buffalo, New York, days after a mass shooting at a local supermarket.He arrived in Buffalo with First Lady Jill Biden.The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was arrested on 14 May after opening fire at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 and wounding three others. Police are treating the shooting as a racially motivated crime, which occurred in a predominantly black neighbourhood.It's been revealed that the suspect had published a "manifesto" prior to the shooting, where he listed “high-profile enemies” and called for their assassination. The manifesto, called “Great Replacement Theory”, followed the ideas of an ideology based on the belief that the white population is being replaced by immigrants.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
US President Joe Biden previously called for every effort to end "domestic terrorism" following a mass shooting in Buffalo on 14 May. The shooting left 10 people dead and three injured.
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Buffalo, New York, days after a mass shooting at a local supermarket.
He arrived in Buffalo with First Lady Jill Biden.
The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was arrested on 14 May after opening fire at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 and wounding three others. Police are treating the shooting as a racially motivated crime, which occurred in a predominantly black neighbourhood.
It's been revealed that the suspect had published a "manifesto" prior to the shooting, where he listed “high-profile enemies” and called for their assassination. The manifesto, called “Great Replacement Theory”, followed the ideas of an ideology based on the belief that the white population is being replaced by immigrants.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!