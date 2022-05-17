International
Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center
Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm.
Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, disclosed the attack at a briefing.

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib province in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once in Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

03:05 GMT 17.05.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm.
Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, disclosed the attack at a briefing.
"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib province in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
