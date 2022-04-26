https://sputniknews.com/20220426/terrorists-carry-out-six-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-zone-russian-military-says-1095084037.html

Terrorists Carry Out Six Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jabhat al-Nusra* shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in sniper terrorist fire on government troops' positions in Latakia.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states

