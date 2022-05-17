https://sputniknews.com/20220517/russias-lavrov-supports-investigation-into-murder-of-al-jazeera-journalist-1095587757.html
Russia's Lavrov Supports Investigation Into Murder of Al Jazeera Journalist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday expressed condolences regarding the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid on the West Bank and supported a request by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to investigate her murder.
"Lavrov expressed sincere condolences over the tragic death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 and supported the PLO's request to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of her murder," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist was shot in the head
last Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank
. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press.
Israel offered Palestine a joint investigation into Abu Akleh's death. Last Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces said that preliminary investigation could not unequivocally determine the source of the shooting
that killed Abu Akleh, while Israeli officials have claimed she died at the hands of "Palestinian gunmen." Palestine has rejected Israel's offer over concerns of anti-Palestinian bias.