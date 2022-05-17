International
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/russias-lavrov-supports-investigation-into-murder-of-al-jazeera-journalist-1095587757.html
Russia's Lavrov Supports Investigation Into Murder of Al Jazeera Journalist
Russia's Lavrov Supports Investigation Into Murder of Al Jazeera Journalist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday expressed condolences regarding the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T21:16+0000
2022-05-17T21:16+0000
al jazeera
journalist
death
israel
palestine
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095587707_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06a540cb1e131f13b00d1409fdf83e44.jpg
"Lavrov expressed sincere condolences over the tragic death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 and supported the PLO's request to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of her murder," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.The 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist was shot in the head last Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press.Israel offered Palestine a joint investigation into Abu Akleh's death. Last Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces said that preliminary investigation could not unequivocally determine the source of the shooting that killed Abu Akleh, while Israeli officials have claimed she died at the hands of "Palestinian gunmen." Palestine has rejected Israel's offer over concerns of anti-Palestinian bias.
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/brother-of-slain-palestinian-american-reporter-refutes-israels-justification-for-funeral-attack-1095553259.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095587707_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83712257e6d7bbe2da108f4aabdf282a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al jazeera, journalist, death, israel, palestine, sergei lavrov

Russia's Lavrov Supports Investigation Into Murder of Al Jazeera Journalist

21:16 GMT 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitMourners hold a banner depicting slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as they walk from the Old City of Jerusalem to her burial site, Friday, May 13, 2022.
Mourners hold a banner depicting slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as they walk from the Old City of Jerusalem to her burial site, Friday, May 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday expressed condolences regarding the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid on the West Bank and supported a request by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to investigate her murder.
"Lavrov expressed sincere condolences over the tragic death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 and supported the PLO's request to conduct a thorough and objective investigation of her murder," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist was shot in the head last Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Reporters on the scene said they were targeted by Israeli snipers when the group was alone in the streets of Jenin and were clearly identifiable as being members of the press.
Israeli police confront with mourners as they carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, Friday, May 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2022
Brother of Slain Palestinian-American Reporter Refutes Israel’s Justification For Funeral Attack
Yesterday, 20:35 GMT
Israel offered Palestine a joint investigation into Abu Akleh's death. Last Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces said that preliminary investigation could not unequivocally determine the source of the shooting that killed Abu Akleh, while Israeli officials have claimed she died at the hands of "Palestinian gunmen." Palestine has rejected Israel's offer over concerns of anti-Palestinian bias.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала