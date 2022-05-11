https://sputniknews.com/20220511/al-jazeera-reporter-shireen-abu-akleh-killed-by-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank-network-says-1095441408.html

Al Jazeera Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank, Network Says

Al Jazeera Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank, Network Says

A journalist reporting for Al Jazeera in the West Bank was shot dead on Wednesday and her colleague was wounded. Israeli officials have claimed they were... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T18:05+0000

2022-05-11T18:05+0000

2022-05-11T18:07+0000

idf

al jazeera

palestinians

west bank

killed

israel

b'tselem

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095441383_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a07ec3ab624dad43b3e3ffe85af61235.jpg

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was pronounced dead by a Jenin hospital on Wednesday morning shortly after she arrived with a gunshot wound in her head. Another Al Jazeera journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was also wounded by a gunshot to the back at the same time but is now in stable condition.According to Samoudi, the two were shot while standing around several other journalists in Jenin, well away from the refugee camp, where Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers were carrying out raids on the homes of alleged terror suspects. He said there was no fighting or shooting going on at the time, least of all near them.He added they were both wearing their blue press vests and helmets at the time, which clearly identified them as reporters.Shatha Hanaysha, a local journalist who was standing next to Abu Akleh when she was shot, told Al Jazeera much the same.A Palestinian Christian born in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood in 1971, Abu Akleh studied print journalism at Yarmouk University in Jordan. She used her talents to tell the stories of the Palestinian struggle, first with the UN Refugee Agency, then Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation before becoming Al Jazeera’s Palestine correspondent in 1997.She was reportedly beloved by her fellow Palestinians. A vast crowd gathered in Ramallah as mourners carried her body, draped in a Palestinian flag, keffiyeh, and flowers, to a funeral service.Abu Akleh’s body has been transferred to the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah for a formal autopsy, as per order of the public prosecutor, Al Jazeera said.The Palestinian National Authority, which governs the West Bank, has unequivocally laid blame on Israeli security forces. In a statement, the PNA’s foreign ministry accused Israel of “Intentionally and deliberately” shooting both journalists.The UN Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) demanded “an independent, transparent investigation into her killing. Impunity must end."Israeli NGO Debunks IDF Claims of Palestinian FaultHowever, Israeli officials have made very different claims about the sequence of events that unfolded in Jenin on Wednesday morning.The army added that it was “looking into the possibility that journalists were injured, potentially by Palestinian gunfire.”“But even if soldiers shot at - or, God forbid, hurt - someone who was not involved, this happened in battle, during a firefight, where this Palestinian is with the shooters. So this thing can happen,” IDF spokesperson Ran Kochav told Army Radio.However, the Israeli Foreign Minister doesn’t seem to have its story straight. In one tweet, the Foreign Ministry showed Palestinians shooting down an alleyway, with a cut to a second clip in which one says that an IDF soldier had been hit. However, since no IDF soldier was shot in the encounter, the Foreign Ministry argued, the Palestinians “are likely to have hit” Abu Akleh.The Israeli human rights NGO B’Tselem disputed the ministry’s claim, posting a video on Twitter in which someone walks from the location where the Palestinian was filmed shooting, down the alley through which he was firing, then up the street, down another alleyway, and onto a third street several hundred meters away, to the point where Abu Akleh and Samoudi were shot.B’Tselem also posted links to two Google Maps coordinates, showing a bird’s-eye view of the distance and lack of alignment between the Palestinian gunman and the shot journalists.Then, in a reply to B’Tselem’s thread, the Israeli Foreign Ministry account bizarrely admitted to stringing together two unrelated clips, saying that “There was no claim that the gunfire in the clip killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Rather, that Palestinian terrorists were firing indiscriminately, and that they identified shooting down someone that looked to them like a soldier (ie, perhaps wearing a vest and helmet).”

west bank

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

idf, al jazeera, palestinians, west bank, killed, israel, b'tselem