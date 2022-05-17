https://sputniknews.com/20220517/mass-shootings-in-ny-and-ca-gop-in-ukraine-friend-shoring-and-record-drug-overdose-deaths-1095557573.html

Mass Shootings in NY and CA, GOP in Ukraine, Friend Shoring and Record Drug Overdose Deaths

Labor activists in California have enough signatures to get an $18 minimum wage on the ballot in November.

Mass Shootings in NY and CA, GOP in Ukraine, Friend Shoring and Record Drug Overdose Deaths Labor activists in California have enough signatures to get an $18 minimum wage on the ballot in November.

Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents joins the show to talk about the horrifying shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, as well as a shooting at a California church.Jeremy Kuzmarov, is the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019) and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018) joins the show. Michelle and Jeremy talk about the GOP delegation that visited Ukraine over the weekend and whether aid for Ukraine is going to divide the Republican party. They talk about the state of regulation of the arms industry and what Boris Johnson can do to solve the mess Northern Ireland is in. And, they talk about Finland, Sweden, and Turkey. Finland and Sweden have announced formal intentions to apply for NATO membership - but Turkey is saying it has doubts.John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China calls into the program to break down the latest developments in the global supply lines, the Chinese economy and the future of Brexit. Then they talk about a Wall Street Journal article from over the weekend on the new off-shoring - “friend shoring.” The story calls it a new kind of global trade, one that confines commerce to a circle of trusted nations.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the program to talk about Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Russiagate - Michael Sussman’s trial begins. And, they talk about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appears to have begun the process of filing a $50 million claim against the FBI for malicious prosecution over the January 6 investigation.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist joins the show to break down recent reports about a surge in adolescent depression and other mental health issues that is swamping the US healthcare’s capacity to treat them. And, they talk about a new record of US overdose deaths. Both are public health issues we don’t seem to be doing much but paying lip service to. And they talk about the baby formula - how parents are coping with the crisis and the longer term health consequences from the shortages.Michelle closes the show with a mention of Jeff Bezos trolling Joe Biden on Twitter over Biden’s tweet about raising corporate taxes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

