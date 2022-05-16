https://sputniknews.com/20220516/hungarian-pm-eu-abuses-its-power--forces-alien-culture-ideology-upon-budapest-1095543664.html
Hungarian PM: EU Abuses Its Power & Forces Alien Culture, Ideology Upon Budapest
Hungarian PM: EU Abuses Its Power & Forces Alien Culture, Ideology Upon Budapest
When reflecting on European sanctions against Russia, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said they only work on paper, noting that those who impose a... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-16T13:46+0000
2022-05-16T13:46+0000
2022-05-16T14:18+0000
europe
eu
hungary
viktor orban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095544146_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b868ce6e06b95a72550060a5e82b0c61.jpg
The European Union is abusing its power and forces an alien culture and ideology upon Hungary, the nation's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.Brussels is also reducing individual bloc member's powers, Orban continued.He also took a dig at Western sanctions imposed against Russia, arguing that they work only in theory.Hungary earlier resisted the EU's move to ban Russian oil, blocking the sixth package of sanctions introduced by the bloc. The prime minister has repeatedly indicated that he will not support Western sanctions against Moscow that, in his view, undermine Hungary's energy security.Orban's remarks came as he was re-elected prime minister by the country's parliament on Monday. He has already been congratulated by the European Commission, with its head Ursula von der Leyen voicing hope that the "unprecedented challenges" faced by the bloc may be collectively addressed.Orban will lead the Hungarian government for the fifth time in his political career. He has already unveiled the list of ministers for his next cabinet, with Peter Szijjarto, Mihaly Varga and Judit Varga keeping their posts as foreign, finance and justice ministers, respectively. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovinczky has replaced Tibor Benko as the country's defence minister.The Hungarian prime minister is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, who is known for his strong anti-immigration stance and support of traditional Christian values.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095544146_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb60bf1d5106e804d0fd2e4cfa2d939f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, eu, hungary, viktor orban
Hungarian PM: EU Abuses Its Power & Forces Alien Culture, Ideology Upon Budapest
13:46 GMT 16.05.2022 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 16.05.2022)
When reflecting on European sanctions against Russia, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said they only work on paper, noting that those who impose a continental blockade usually fail.
The European Union is abusing its power and forces an alien culture and ideology upon Hungary, the nation's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"However, we still do not let migrants in, we do not give permission for gender ideologies and we do not accept economic measures that would destroy Hungarian families," the prime minister stressed.
Brussels is also reducing individual bloc member's powers, Orban continued.
He also took a dig at Western sanctions imposed against Russia, arguing that they work only in theory.
"Europe is convinced that different sanctions can bring Russia to its knees. This is possible on paper, and many 'paper' politicians put forward some theoretical evidence, but no matter how hard I try to remember, an effective continental blockade does not come to my mind. However, I saw the failure of those, who introduced it," Orban said.
Hungary earlier resisted the EU's move to ban Russian oil, blocking the sixth package of sanctions introduced by the bloc. The prime minister has repeatedly indicated that he will not support Western sanctions against Moscow that, in his view, undermine Hungary's energy security.
Orban's remarks came as he was re-elected prime minister by the country's parliament on Monday. He has already been congratulated by the European Commission, with its head Ursula von der Leyen voicing hope that the "unprecedented challenges" faced by the bloc may be collectively addressed.
Orban will lead the Hungarian government for the fifth time in his political career. He has already unveiled the list of ministers for his next cabinet, with Peter Szijjarto, Mihaly Varga and Judit Varga keeping their posts as foreign, finance and justice ministers, respectively. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovinczky has replaced Tibor Benko as the country's defence minister.
The Hungarian prime minister is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, who is known for his strong anti-immigration stance and support of traditional Christian values.