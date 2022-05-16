https://sputniknews.com/20220516/hungarian-pm-eu-abuses-its-power--forces-alien-culture-ideology-upon-budapest-1095543664.html

Hungarian PM: EU Abuses Its Power & Forces Alien Culture, Ideology Upon Budapest

The European Union is abusing its power and forces an alien culture and ideology upon Hungary, the nation's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.Brussels is also reducing individual bloc member's powers, Orban continued.He also took a dig at Western sanctions imposed against Russia, arguing that they work only in theory.Hungary earlier resisted the EU's move to ban Russian oil, blocking the sixth package of sanctions introduced by the bloc. The prime minister has repeatedly indicated that he will not support Western sanctions against Moscow that, in his view, undermine Hungary's energy security.Orban's remarks came as he was re-elected prime minister by the country's parliament on Monday. He has already been congratulated by the European Commission, with its head Ursula von der Leyen voicing hope that the "unprecedented challenges" faced by the bloc may be collectively addressed.Orban will lead the Hungarian government for the fifth time in his political career. He has already unveiled the list of ministers for his next cabinet, with Peter Szijjarto, Mihaly Varga and Judit Varga keeping their posts as foreign, finance and justice ministers, respectively. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovinczky has replaced Tibor Benko as the country's defence minister.The Hungarian prime minister is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, who is known for his strong anti-immigration stance and support of traditional Christian values.

