Chinese Statistics Office Expects Economic Situation to Improve in May

The Chinese economy is highly resilient to various risks as major industries are receiving strong support while the overall social environment is stable, the spokesman noted.A new surge in COVID-19 cases persisted across China since early March, prompting the government to enforce lockdowns in several regions. Last week, the country's national currency, yuan, hit a record low since October 2020, reaching 6.7134 against the US dollar.It comes after in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly downgraded its forecast for economic growth in China to 4.4% this year and to 5.1% in 2023.

