https://sputniknews.com/20220516/amber-heard-changes-her-testimony-mid-trial-1095555857.html

Amber Heard Changes her Testimony Mid-Trial

Amber Heard Changes her Testimony Mid-Trial

Actress Amber Heard, 36, returned to the stand in Fairfax, Virginia following a week-long hiatus from a defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, actor... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T23:30+0000

2022-05-16T23:30+0000

2022-05-16T23:30+0000

johnny depp

amber heard

defamation

celebrity scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095151955_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_322fdf3f5009c9982f41490ddfa4da94.jpg

On Monday, Heard returned to the stand to battle the allegations made against her by Depp. Similar to any other witness, Heard was told by the court that she was not allowed to speak to her attorneys. When Heard resumed her deposition nearly a week later, the emotional, dramatic, and gasping version of Heard seen previously had been replaced by one with a calm demeanor and fact-based evidence.In what appeared to be a rehearsed rapid-fire Q&A between Heard and her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, Heard revised the date of when she says she was first physically assaulted by Depp. Heard said the first time Depp physically assaulted her was in 2013 when he allegedly slapped her, according to her deposition testimony from a week ago. On Monday, Heard corrected herself, saying that the event actually happened in 2012.During the hearing, Heard also revealed that she did not honor her promised donation of $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), despite her previous claims that she had, including when she was under oath during Depp’s libel case against The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN) in 2020, which had labeled him a “wife-beater” in one of their headlines.The money that Heard had pledged to donate was from her divorce settlement with Depp, in which Heard received $7 million. The couple divorced in January of 2017, then in 2018 Heard appeared on the Dutch talk show RTL Late Night and said, “$7 million in total was donated— I split it between ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing.”On Monday, Heard claimed she failed to make the donation because Depp was suing her, but Depp did not file a lawsuit against Heard until 2019.Earlier in the case, Terence Doughtery, the ACLU Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, said that only $1.3 million had been donated on Heard’s behalf to the organization.During the trial, the Aquaman star also denied defecating in the couple’s shared bed, one of the pieces of evidence— which included a photo sent to Depp’s bodyguard by his cleaning lady —Depp’s legal team used as evidence of Heard’s abusive behavior. Earlier in the trial, Depp described the stinky details of the alleged incident. In 2016, the morning after Heard’s 30th birthday, he claimed he had returned to the couple’s shared apartment after leaving the night before after she began hitting him.According to Depp, because Heard had left the morning after to go to Coachella with friends, he planned to return to the apartment to collect his personal items. His bodyguard then showed him a picture of what was waiting for him at his apartment: on his side of the couple’s shared bed was a large amount of “fecal matter.”Depp says that Heard then made an attempt to blame the “present” on the couple’s dogs.“They’re teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each,” he said. “I lived with those dogs. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”“It was not really a jovial time, and I don’t think that’s funny, period,” she added. “That’s disgusting.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/depp-supporters-accuse-heard-of-fake-crying-during-cringe-testimony-1095330345.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

johnny depp, amber heard, defamation, celebrity scandal