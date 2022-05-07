Depp Supporters Accuse Heard of Fake Crying During 'Cringe' Testimony
The world has been watching the post-marital drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for well over three weeks, with both ex-spouses having already taken the stand. But Heard's testimony looked more like another acting performance to many Depp supporters.
Amber Heard was accused by social media users of fake crying during her emotional testimony and trying to use her acting skills to persuade the jury of the alleged horrors of domestic abuse she claims she survived.
During her testimony in the Virginia court this week, the actress would frequently sob and weep as she asserted that Depp penetrated her with a liquor bottle (something that he vehemently denies), along with claiming other instances of sexual abuse which allegedly took place.
However, many social users carefully following the trial did not believe a single word uttered by Heard as she was taking the stand. According to them, the actress was giving the "performance of her life" rather than sharing an actual story of what she had to live through.
Amber Heard giving the performance of her life.— z💫 (@daisylandq) May 5, 2022
I’m honestly disgusted by her lying about sexual assault. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #DeppVsHeard #DeppHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/dO5SiQ9JX9
Some people even though that Heard was pulling a Kyle Rittenhouse - as the latter was also accused of fake crying during his trial, where he faced murder charges.
Fake crying can be an ugly thing. #amberheardisapsychopath #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath #AmberHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #AmberTurd #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDeppDeservesJustice #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/BBCdVw7jGQ— Michael Goldtrap (@MichaelGoldtrap) May 6, 2022
Depp's legal team also blasted Heard's testimony as nothing short of a "performance".
“As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” a spokesperson for Depp said. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”
Depp sued Heard for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which the actress claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not directly point the finger at Depp, but his team insists that the op-ed effectively ruined his career. The actor demanded $50 million, with Heard's team counter-suing and requesting twice as much.
The trial is currently on a break until 16 May.