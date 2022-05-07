https://sputniknews.com/20220507/depp-supporters-accuse-heard-of-fake-crying-during-cringe-testimony-1095330345.html

Depp Supporters Accuse Heard of Fake Crying During 'Cringe' Testimony

Amber Heard was accused by social media users of fake crying during her emotional testimony and trying to use her acting skills to persuade the jury of the alleged horrors of domestic abuse she claims she survived.During her testimony in the Virginia court this week, the actress would frequently sob and weep as she asserted that Depp penetrated her with a liquor bottle (something that he vehemently denies), along with claiming other instances of sexual abuse which allegedly took place.However, many social users carefully following the trial did not believe a single word uttered by Heard as she was taking the stand. According to them, the actress was giving the "performance of her life" rather than sharing an actual story of what she had to live through.Some people even though that Heard was pulling a Kyle Rittenhouse - as the latter was also accused of fake crying during his trial, where he faced murder charges.Depp's legal team also blasted Heard's testimony as nothing short of a "performance".Depp sued Heard for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which the actress claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not directly point the finger at Depp, but his team insists that the op-ed effectively ruined his career. The actor demanded $50 million, with Heard's team counter-suing and requesting twice as much.The trial is currently on a break until 16 May.

