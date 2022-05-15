https://sputniknews.com/20220515/multiple-victims-reported-in-shooting-at-california-church-1095530127.html

Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at California Church

Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at California Church

At least one person — the suspected shooter — has been taken into custody, according to the authorities. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-15T21:20+0000

2022-05-15T21:20+0000

2022-05-15T21:27+0000

church

shooting

california

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

California police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, the authorities said via Twitter on late Sunday.No further details are available at this moment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

church, shooting, california, us