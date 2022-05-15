International

Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at California Church
Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at California Church
At least one person — the suspected shooter — has been taken into custody, according to the authorities. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
California police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, the authorities said via Twitter on late Sunday.No further details are available at this moment.
church, shooting, california, us

Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at California Church

21:20 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 15.05.2022)



US
India
Global
Being updated
At least one person — the suspected shooter — has been taken into custody, according to the authorities.
California police are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, the authorities said via Twitter on late Sunday.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details are available at this moment.
