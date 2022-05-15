LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Grad Rockets

Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Kiev's shelling of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics prompted an evacuation of civilians. Putin stressed that the op was started to put an end to the eight-year-long Donbass war, noting that Russia's goal is the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
Russian forces as well as DPR and LPR militia continue to advance amid the special military operation, pressing Ukrainian forces back from Donbass.
Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian forces have eliminated 165 Ukrainian warplanes, 123 helicopters, 864 drones, 2,067 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 372 rocket launchers, and many other military objects.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Turkish Concerns Over Finland, Sweden To End in Consensus - NATO Deputy Chief
NATO is trying to resolve Turkish concerns over Finland and Sweden and is going to broker consensus between the countries if the Nordic states decide to seek membership, NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana said on Sunday.
"Turkey is an important ally, they expressed concerns that are addressed and discussed in between friends and allies, and I am confident that if these two [Finland and Sweden] will decide, in the next few days I understand, to seek membership in NATO that we will be able to welcome them and to find all conditions for consensus to be met", Geoana said at the doorstep of the informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Berlin.
06:51 GMT 15.05.2022
Berlin Says Sweden and Finland Should be Swiftly Accepted Into NATO if They Want to Join
06:45 GMT 15.05.2022
More Than 540 People Evacuated From Mariupol to DPR, Authorities Say
06:28 GMT 15.05.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell DPR 48 Times Over Past Day
05:44 GMT 15.05.2022
Settlement in Russia's Belgorod Region Shelled From Ukraine, Governor Says
One person was injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Sereda in Russia's border region of Belgorod, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.
"The village of Sereda in the Shebekin municipal district was shelled from the territory of Ukraine. One civilian was injured and sustained a shrapnel wound. All the necessary medical care will be provided to the individual," Gladkov said on Telegram.