https://sputniknews.com/20220515/finland-officially-decides-to-apply-for-nato-membership-1095523746.html

Finland Officially Decides to Apply for NATO Membership

Finland Officially Decides to Apply for NATO Membership

Previously, the country's president and prime minister backed the idea to join the military bloc, noting, at the same time, that there is no military threat to... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-15T10:05+0000

2022-05-15T10:05+0000

2022-05-15T10:39+0000

europe

finland

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö announced on Sunday that the Scandinavian nation will apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.Previously, he said that joining the bloc would undoubtedly "strengthen" Finland's national security.If Helsinki joins the alliance, it will end the decades-long policy of neutrality during which Finland enjoyed friendly political and economic relations with both the Western and Eastern blocs during the Cold War. Despite joining NATO's "Partnership for Peace" programme in 1994, the country did not directly join the bloc, upholding its neutral status.The decision comes as a response to the Russian special op in Ukraine, which was launched in February.Addressing Sweden and Finland's intentions to join the bloc, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said their applications would be adopted swiftly. Moscow, in turn, has already warned Finland that the move would lead to further militarisation of the region, noting that another step of NATO expansion constitutes a threat to Russia's security.NATO has expanded eastward for decades, despite guarantees granted to the former USSR by the bloc when West and East decided to end the Cold War. During several waves of expansion, the alliance incorporated 14 new countries, including all the ex-members of the dissolved Warsaw Pact, several post-Soviet countries and four republics of the former Yugoslavia.

europe

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

europe, finland, nato