Next Level Rivalry: Coca-Cola Can Lay Off Employees for Drinking Pepsi, Report Says

Coca-Cola forbids workers from drinking Pepsi. In fact, it may fire them for purchasing such a beverage, according to netizens who claim to be familiar with company regulations imposed on staff.According to Smith, the blacklist includes any brand bottled water, orange juice and many other products not owned by Coke:This is not the first time workers report draconian rules in the company. Previously, ex-employees stated that Coke has an extremely strict attendance policy and staff are banned from talking to the media.Last year, a Toronto Sun report also suggested that Coke went "woke", forcing many of its employees to participate in an anti-racism programme where they were told to be "less white" and "break with white solidarity".

