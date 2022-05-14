Next Level Rivalry: Coca-Cola Can Lay Off Employees for Drinking Pepsi, Report Says
Working for a big corporation often has its benefits - but it also comes at a price. This includes bureaucracy, severe discipline and, sometimes, bizarre rules.
Coca-Cola forbids workers from drinking Pepsi. In fact, it may fire them for purchasing such a beverage, according to netizens who claim to be familiar with company regulations imposed on staff.
"Upon being hired you actually sign an agreement stating you will not purchase or consume ANY competitors’ products or face termination. We are given cards showing the most common brands owned by competitors. This includes eating at establishments that serve only Pepsi products. Most people also do not realize this but this includes purchasing and eating other food products as well which are also owned by Pepsi", a user calling himself Mike Smith explained on Quora.
According to Smith, the blacklist includes any brand bottled water, orange juice and many other products not owned by Coke:
"Quaker, Aunt Jemima Syrups, Cracker Jacks, Doritos, Lay's, Munchies, Pasta Roni, Rice-a-roni, Santitas Chips, Sobe, Sunchips, Tostitos, Sabra, and Anything Frito-Lay and much, much more".
This is not the first time workers report draconian rules in the company. Previously, ex-employees stated that Coke has an extremely strict attendance policy and staff are banned from talking to the media.
Last year, a Toronto Sun report also suggested that Coke went "woke", forcing many of its employees to participate in an anti-racism programme where they were told to be "less white" and "break with white solidarity".