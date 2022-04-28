International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Press Briefing
Traditional Recipe: Elon Musk Teases Twitterians, Promising to Get Cocaine Back in Coca Cola
It looks like Elon Musk is really happy about buying Twitter, so he is ready to return some other products to their good old ways... but maybe, they were not so good, after all. The Tesla CEO decided to crack a classic Coca-Cola joke, declaring that he is buying Coca-Cola next, in order to put the cocaine back in.The American soft drink, invented in 1885, indeed used to contain an extract of the coca leaf (thus, the name "Coca-Cola"). Back then, cocaine was legal in the US and widely used in medicine. However, it was excluded from the recipe by 1929, as people learn more about the drug and its effects.
08:14 GMT 28.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Mark Crawley / Is there a link?According to urban legend, the original recipe for Coca Cola included cocaine because the cocoa leaves used were not "purified" as they are today. Some say that trace amounts of the stimulant are still present in today's recipe
The eccentric billionaire has acquired the networking service Twitter for roughly $44 billion. This stirred up a major discussion in the US media regarding freedom of speech and online censorship, since Musk is believed to have bought Twitter to loosen the rules on the platform.
It looks like Elon Musk is really happy about buying Twitter, so he is ready to return some other products to their good old ways... but maybe, they were not so good, after all. The Tesla CEO decided to crack a classic Coca-Cola joke, declaring that he is buying Coca-Cola next, in order to put the cocaine back in.
The American soft drink, invented in 1885, indeed used to contain an extract of the coca leaf (thus, the name "Coca-Cola"). Back then, cocaine was legal in the US and widely used in medicine. However, it was excluded from the recipe by 1929, as people learn more about the drug and its effects.
