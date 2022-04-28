https://sputniknews.com/20220428/traditional-recipe-elon-musk-teases-twitterians-promising-to-get-cocaine-back-in-coca-cola-1095118812.html
Traditional Recipe: Elon Musk Teases Twitterians, Promising to Get Cocaine Back in Coca Cola
Traditional Recipe: Elon Musk Teases Twitterians, Promising to Get Cocaine Back in Coca Cola
The eccentric billionaire has acquired the networking service Twitter for roughly $44 billion. This stirred up a major discussion in the US media regarding... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-28T08:14+0000
2022-04-28T08:14+0000
2022-04-28T08:14+0000
elon musk
coca-cola
cocaine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104480/67/1044806779_0:60:1024:636_1920x0_80_0_0_be1d6d584a58e3425f257862eaed1e01.jpg
It looks like Elon Musk is really happy about buying Twitter, so he is ready to return some other products to their good old ways... but maybe, they were not so good, after all. The Tesla CEO decided to crack a classic Coca-Cola joke, declaring that he is buying Coca-Cola next, in order to put the cocaine back in.The American soft drink, invented in 1885, indeed used to contain an extract of the coca leaf (thus, the name "Coca-Cola"). Back then, cocaine was legal in the US and widely used in medicine. However, it was excluded from the recipe by 1929, as people learn more about the drug and its effects.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104480/67/1044806779_77:0:982:679_1920x0_80_0_0_a5d1f1bf176181adbf7feef1a10769ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
elon musk, coca-cola, cocaine
Traditional Recipe: Elon Musk Teases Twitterians, Promising to Get Cocaine Back in Coca Cola
The eccentric billionaire has acquired the networking service Twitter for roughly $44 billion. This stirred up a major discussion in the US media regarding freedom of speech and online censorship, since Musk is believed to have bought Twitter to loosen the rules on the platform.
It looks like Elon Musk is really happy about buying Twitter, so he is ready to return some other products to their good old ways... but maybe, they were not so good, after all. The Tesla CEO decided to crack a classic Coca-Cola joke, declaring that he is buying Coca-Cola next, in order to put the cocaine back in.
The American soft drink, invented in 1885, indeed used to contain an extract of the coca leaf (thus, the name "Coca-Cola"). Back then, cocaine was legal in the US and widely used in medicine. However, it was excluded from the recipe by 1929, as people learn more about the drug and its effects.