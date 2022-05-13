https://sputniknews.com/20220513/summit-of-the-americas-presents-a-potential-shift-against-us-monroeism-1095473439.html

Summit of The Americas Presents a Potential Shift Against US Monroeism

Summit of The Americas Presents a Potential Shift Against US Monroeism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nino Brown, an elementary school teacher and organizer with Reds In Ed and the Boston Jericho movement to discuss the upcoming release of US political prisoner Sundiata Acoli after forty nine years in prison, the parole board’s criminalization of Acoli for his involvement in the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army and denial of parole in part because of his political beliefs, the interfaith organizing that was instrumental in securing Acoli’s release while allowing him to maintain his revolutionary ideology, and what’s next for Sundiata Acoli once he is released.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the victory of Sinn Fein, a nationalist party, in recent elections in Northern Ireland and the Democratic Unionist Party’s refusal to enter into a power sharing agreement in the aftermath of the election, how Brexit and Boris Johnson’s lack of attention to other parts of the UK contributed to the political terrain that led to Sinn Fein’s victory, and the prospects for reunification of Ireland after Sinn Fein’s victory and how the DUP’s refusal to enter into a government is stalling a process of reunification.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the truth about so-called intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and his exaggerated resume that has led him to join the so-called International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine and ostensibly fight Russia, the actually common practice of exaggerated resumes and outright lies about working for the CIA in Washington and what that means for media outlets that bring so-called intelligence officers and CIA agents on their shows, and the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine recently passed by the House of Representatives as the needs of poor and working people in the US continue to be ignored.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the crumbling Summit of the Americas amid US efforts to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the summit and the upcoming People’s Summit which will highlight the needs of the people of the Americas, the struggle for alternative currencies and structures in the Americas to loosen the vice grip of the American empire on the region, and what the possibility of a progressive government in Colombia means for Latin America and the right-wing violence attempting to stop it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

