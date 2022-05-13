https://sputniknews.com/20220513/finland-set-to-join-nato-israel-kills-al-jazeera-journalist-biden-may-drop-china-tariffs-1095475366.html

Finland Set to Join NATO; Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalist; Biden May Drop China Tariffs

Finland Set to Join NATO; Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalist; Biden May Drop China Tariffs

Finnish Leaders are set to propose joining NATO as the UK military guarantees their security against a Russian invasion. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

Finland Set to Join NATO; Israel Kills Al Jazeera Journalist; Biden May Drop China Tariffs Finnish Leaders are set to propose joining NATO as the UK military guarantees their security against a Russian invasion.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Finnish Leaders are set to propose joining NATO as the UK military guarantees their security against a Russian invasion. Also, Poland compares Russia to Nazi Germany and Ukraine blocks European gas pipelines.Mnar Adley, founder and editor at MintPress News, joins us to discuss censorship. Mintpress News argues that independent media is critical to preventing a dangerous escalation.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US is having difficulty finding suicidal allies in the Pacific region that are willing to host US missiles aimed at China. Also, President Biden indicates that he may drop some China tariffs to lower prices for US consumers.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Starbucks in California has scored a union win as the floodgates of worker representation appear to be opening. Also, we discuss Chris Smalls, the line worker who was fired by Amazon and rose to organize successful opposition.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has sparked outrage throughout the world. Also, tens of millions face starvation in Afghanistan as the Biden Administration withholds money that can be used for food.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss terrorism as an industry. A new book reviews documents found at Osama Bin Laden's hideout to make an argument that the terrorism fear machine in the US was about the threat of inflation and billions in arms sales.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. More Latin American leaders are choosing to boycott the "Summit of the Americas" in Los Angeles due to the Bided Administrations' choice to exclude nations that they consider adversarial. Also, hawkish dissent against Venezuela is the only discourse allowed in the US Congress and corporate media.Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the rise of American fascism. Chris Hedges argues that the Democratic Party's plan to use abortion as their political tool for the midterms exposes them as a failed and cynical political machine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

