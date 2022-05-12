https://sputniknews.com/20220512/us-federal-judge-prolongs-order-blocking-title-42-border-policy-rollback-1095455672.html

US Federal Judge Prolongs Order Blocking Title 42 Border Policy Rollback

US Federal Judge Prolongs Order Blocking Title 42 Border Policy Rollback

A record number of asylum-seeking migrants have continued to arrive at the US southern border. In March, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement encountered... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T11:14+0000

2022-05-12T11:14+0000

2022-05-12T11:14+0000

us

migrants

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095299284_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f708d82e503d4195ec8c06c00db8db4.jpg

On Wednesday, a federal judge prolonged a temporary restraining order that prevents the administration of US President Joe Biden from rolling back the use of the Title 42 public health policy to expel migrants at the border.Earlier, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would end Title 42 at the end of May.In turn, the Department of Homeland Security said there was a possibility of the arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants per day at the southern border after Title 42 policy is terminated.Title 42 is a public health policy imposed by the Trump administration that has served as a tool to deter the influx of illegal immigrants coming to the United States, especially on the US southern border. The policy gives US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the authority to immediately deny entry to undocumented asylum-seeking migrants at the US southern border as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, migrants, border