International
LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/us-federal-judge-prolongs-order-blocking-title-42-border-policy-rollback-1095455672.html
US Federal Judge Prolongs Order Blocking Title 42 Border Policy Rollback
US Federal Judge Prolongs Order Blocking Title 42 Border Policy Rollback
A record number of asylum-seeking migrants have continued to arrive at the US southern border. In March, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement encountered... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T11:14+0000
2022-05-12T11:14+0000
us
migrants
border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095299284_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f708d82e503d4195ec8c06c00db8db4.jpg
On Wednesday, a federal judge prolonged a temporary restraining order that prevents the administration of US President Joe Biden from rolling back the use of the Title 42 public health policy to expel migrants at the border.Earlier, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would end Title 42 at the end of May.In turn, the Department of Homeland Security said there was a possibility of the arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants per day at the southern border after Title 42 policy is terminated.Title 42 is a public health policy imposed by the Trump administration that has served as a tool to deter the influx of illegal immigrants coming to the United States, especially on the US southern border. The policy gives US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the authority to immediately deny entry to undocumented asylum-seeking migrants at the US southern border as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095299284_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba33d7557c56a27737bc1ed96d728890.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, migrants, border

US Federal Judge Prolongs Order Blocking Title 42 Border Policy Rollback

11:14 GMT 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Denis PoroyPeople use a ladder to scale the border fence at the US/Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The men used the ropes to lower themselves down on the United States side.
People use a ladder to scale the border fence at the US/Mexico border in Tecate, Mexico, Thursday, April 21, 2022. The men used the ropes to lower themselves down on the United States side. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Denis Poroy
Subscribe
US
India
Global
A record number of asylum-seeking migrants have continued to arrive at the US southern border. In March, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement encountered more than 221,000 migrants at the border, breaking a 22-year monthly record, according to US Customs and Border Protection.
On Wednesday, a federal judge prolonged a temporary restraining order that prevents the administration of US President Joe Biden from rolling back the use of the Title 42 public health policy to expel migrants at the border.
Earlier, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would end Title 42 at the end of May.
In turn, the Department of Homeland Security said there was a possibility of the arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants per day at the southern border after Title 42 policy is terminated.
Title 42 is a public health policy imposed by the Trump administration that has served as a tool to deter the influx of illegal immigrants coming to the United States, especially on the US southern border. The policy gives US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the authority to immediately deny entry to undocumented asylum-seeking migrants at the US southern border as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала