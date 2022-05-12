LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kherson, It's Likely Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling City

Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militia continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, driving back the Ukrainian military.
Earlier, Donetsk People's Republic and Russian forces surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the Azovstal plant's labyrinth of tunnels.
Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process.
