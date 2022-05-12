International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/live-updates-one-killed-seven-wounded-as-ukrainian-forces-shell-russias-belgorod-region-1095450148.html
LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kherson, It's Likely Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling City
LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kherson, It's Likely Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling City
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to defend them from intensifying... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T05:05+0000
2022-05-12T16:43+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
mariupol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095469247_0:154:3073:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_41887ce9d7f6f544e0f4493ec1c14d34.jpg
ukraine
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095469247_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8456fe8224ea22d405bc718db8ae84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, mariupol, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
DPR Forces' checkpoint in Kherson region - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Heard in Kherson, It's Likely Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling City

05:05 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 12.05.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militia continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, driving back the Ukrainian military.
Earlier, Donetsk People's Republic and Russian forces surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the Azovstal plant's labyrinth of tunnels.
Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
17:31 GMT 12.05.2022
Russia's Position on Kiev's Desire to Join EU Has Changed, Now it is Similar to Position on Country's Accession to NATO, Envoy Says
17:11 GMT 12.05.2022
Mariupol Resident Tells How Her Family Lost Their Home - Video
16:48 GMT 12.05.2022
Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US Biolabs in Ukraine on Friday
Russia will present new evidence of US military biological activities in Ukraine at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"We demanded an open meeting of the UN Security Council to present new evidence on military biological programs carried out at the US biolabs in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for 10 am NY time tomorrow, 13 May," Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram channel.
16:47 GMT 12.05.2022
Russian Air Defence Systems Shot Down 2 Missiles With Cluster Warhead on Northern Outskirts of Kherson - Source
Russian air defenсe systems shot down two missiles of Ukrainian forces over the northern outskirts of Kherson, a Russian security source said.

"According to preliminary data, Russian air defence shot down two missiles with a cluster warhead on the northern outskirts of Kherson," the source said.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of loud explosions were heard in the centre of the city.
16:26 GMT 12.05.2022
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Friday to Present New Evidence on US Military Biological Activities in Ukraine
16:19 GMT 12.05.2022
Explosions Heard in Centre of Kherson, It's Likely That Ukrainian Nationalists are Shelling the City, Sputnik Correspondent Says
Strong explosions are heard in the center of Kherson, presumably, Ukrainian nationalists are shelling the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Explosions have been heard in the city center for several minutes, first there was a series of explosions, more than six.
15:05 GMT 12.05.2022
US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian-Made Military Equipment
The United States is willing to start incentivizing its allies and partners to move away from using Russian-made military equipment amid concerns about spare parts and technical assistance while offering US weapons instead, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis said on Thursday.

“We will encourage partners to diversify their equipment inventories away from Russian systems. This could include support for select partners providing equipment to Ukraine and other incentives to donate additional systems. It could also include strategically timed grant assistance to support procurements of US platforms instead of Russian systems,” Lewis said in a prepared testimony for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Lewis said she sees the current period of international relations as an opportunity for the United States to procure its military equipment in place of the Russian weapons.

At the same time, Lewis said it is imperative to ensure that any potentially emerging global military capability gaps as a result of moving away from Russian equipment are not filled by China.

To accelerate the process, the United States intends to use funding to incentivize select countries’ diversification of equipment inventories away from Russian systems, Lewis added.

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defence said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

In response, the United States and its allies implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons, including a range of Soviet-made equipment.
14:26 GMT 12.05.2022
Assistant Secretary Donfried: There's 'No Question' of US Providing Nuclear Weapons to Ukraine
14:12 GMT 12.05.2022
German Economy Minister: EU Membership Offer to Ukraine Should Not Be Fake
The offer to Ukraine to join the European Union should not be fake, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that it is necessary to organise a safe and open path to the EU for Ukraine.

"Europe and the EU have made proposals in the past that have not been implemented. This should not happen again. It is important to organize this path to the EU in such a way that it will be fair and open so that Ukraine can embark on it and reach the end. It is necessary to negotiate quickly about the stages [of joining EU] ... Of course, there are rules for joining the EU, but it should not be an alibi or a fake offer," Habeck told a briefing.

Habeck added that the stages of Ukraine’s accession to the EU should be "achievable", while "it is impossible to make false promises that will not be kept."
14:08 GMT 12.05.2022
WATCH: UNSC Holds Meeting on Ukraine
© Ruptly
13:59 GMT 12.05.2022
Ukrainian Soldier Admits Russian Pilots Were Tortured and Killed in Captivity - Video
13:56 GMT 12.05.2022
Ukrainian Serviceman Tells How Badly He Was Treated by His Command - Video
13:39 GMT 12.05.2022
'The Azov Battalion Can Say Whatever it Wants, But I Have Been There and I Have Seen What is Going on There', French Volunteer Says
Insignia patches of the Azov Regiment (left) and the Right Sector (right) in a secreengrab of a Russian FSB video. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
French Medical Volunteer in Ukraine Opens Up About Azov Regiment’s 'War Crimes'
13:38 GMT
13:34 GMT 12.05.2022
WATCH: Russian Servicemen Operate 2S19 MSTA Howitzers
13:10 GMT 12.05.2022
Blinken to Attend NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Berlin on 14 May, US-EU Trade Meeting in Paris on 15 May - State Dept.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on 14 May and US-EU trade talks in Paris on 15 May, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany and France 14-16 May to attend the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, and join the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Paris-Saclay, France," Price said.

In Berlin on 14 May, Blinken will discuss with NATO allies their "unified response" to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the upcoming leaders’ summit in Madrid.

"Allies will also adopt a new NATO Strategic Concept to guide the Alliance’s work over the next decade," Price said.

On 15 May, Blinken will visit Paris for a US-EU trade meeting. He will be joined by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"They will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity. The Secretary, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC’s past and future work," the spokesman added.
11:47 GMT 12.05.2022
Mariupol Resident Recalls Azov Fighters' Cruelty Towards Civilians
10:49 GMT 12.05.2022
Ukrainian Artilleryman Testified to Russia's Investigative Committee About Attacks on Civilians
09:46 GMT 12.05.2022
A soldier of Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
Finland's Accession to NATO Would 'Certainly' Threaten Russia's Security, Kremlin Says
09:37 GMT
09:37 GMT 12.05.2022
Twenty European Companies Open Accounts With Russia's Gazprombank to Buy Gas, Reports Say
Ten more European companies opened accounts with Russia's Gazprombank to buy Russian gas, thus increasing the total number of companies with the bank’s accounts to 20, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Another 14 companies have asked the bank for documents that are necessary for opening the account, the news outlet added.
09:16 GMT 12.05.2022
Finnish President, Prime Minister Express Support for Country's Accession to NATO
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
Finnish President, Prime Minister Support the Country Joining NATO
07:04 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала