'Another Private Party': Russian Mission to UN in Geneva Blasts UNHRC Resolution on Ukraine

'Another Private Party': Russian Mission to UN in Geneva Blasts UNHRC Resolution on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on Thursday criticized the resolution adopted... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

The UNHRC special session on Ukraine was held earlier on Thursday at the official request of Kiev. Some 47 countries supported the session, while Moscow refused to participate. The session participants adopted a resolution on the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine, in which the Council demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and requested the Independent International Commission of Inquiry to launch a probe into the events in Ukraine. The resolution was supported by 33 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Lebanon, 12 countries abstained, including Armenia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, India, and Uzbekistan, while China and Eritrea voted against the resolution."Any reasonable person, after reading the politicized and detached from reality resolution adopted today, will see that the document does not imply any progress on the human rights issues, does not carry added value in finding opportunities to help the Ukrainian society and its residents in the human rights field, does not contribute to dialogue on the situation in this country," the mission said in a statement on its website.The mission called the session "another private party," during which "a limited circle of countries widely known for its Russophobic stance 'shared' the same theses," adding that "truly independent delegations that have their own independent viewpoints on world events" either inactively participated or rejected the resolution.The mission recalled Kiev's water blockade of Crimea, shelling of the breakaway Donbass republics, people suffering from Ukrainian mines, continuing arms deliveries to Kiev, training of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, and establishment of biological laboratories in Ukraine.The mission further claimed that the world is now witnessing the familiar pattern, when Western countries "turn a blind eye to the inhumane treatment by the Ukrainian military and nationalists of POWs [prisoners of war] and their own population, to the use of civilians as a 'human shield' and civilian objects as firing positions."The agency also voiced questions to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has been silent and "has been providing simple statistical information on the dead and wounded civilians in Donbas" for the last eight years. The mission noted that it has sent numerous materials on the crimes carried out by Kiev; however, it has yet to receive "a single response to the hundreds of pages of documentary materials on the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists."The mission added that the West and Ukraine have "nothing to do with genuine concern for the fate of Ukraine itself and its people." Russia cannot accept this approach, thus it made the right choice to ignore the session, the mission concluded.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia will not participate in the session as Moscow's arguments regarding the objectives of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the real situation on the ground are being completely ignored by the West.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

