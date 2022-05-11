https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-state-depts-actions-have-much-in-common-with-nazis-propaganda-ministry-russian-intel-chief--1095425458.html

Russian Intel Chief Reveals What US State Department Has in Common With Nazi Ministry of Propaganda

Last month, Director of Foreign Intelligence Sergei Naryshkin said Russia's military operation in Ukraine was aimed at preventing the country from becoming "a... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

The US State Department has the goal of discrediting Moscow's special operation in Ukraine inside Russia itself using NGOs under its control, and some of its efforts have a great deal in common with the worst traditions of Nazi Germany's Ministry of Propaganda and its chief Joseph Goebbels, Sergei Naryshkin has said.Naryshkin said the US State Department has instructed its beneficiaries to "actively resort to the use of obscene language, offensive expressions and vulgar images" and to actively spread "the most fantastical fakes" representing Russia's political and military leadership in urban centres."Washington believes this approach is most effective among the urban youth, and it's thought that, having swallowed this nonsense, young people will take to the streets and launch 'liberal democratic' changes, i.e. those beneficial to the West, in Russia", the intelligence officer said.The foreign intelligence chief expressed confidence that Washington would fail in its efforts.The State Department has played an active role in fomenting the current crisis between Russia and the West surrounding Ukraine, going back to the period immediately following the destruction of the USSR in 1991. In late 2013, on the eve of the victory of the Euromaidan coup in Kiev, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland boasted that the US had "invested" some $5 billion on the construction of "democratic institutions" in Ukraine. In February 2014, Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt strategised in a leaked phone call about who among Ukraine's pro-Western political class would be tapped to head the post-coup government.The State Department and its allies, including organisations like George Soros' Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for Democracy, also spent decades operating in Russia and other post-Soviet republics after 1991, encouraging liberal economic and political reforms, training and giving funding to promising politicians, as well as media and cultural figures, and providing other support. It wasn't until 2015 that the Russian prosecutor's office officially named the NED "undesirable" and kicked the OSF out of the country.

