Trump-Backed Candidates See Losses in Nebraska Primaries, Victory in West Virginia

Trump-Backed Candidates See Losses in Nebraska Primaries, Victory in West Virginia

NebraskaVeterinarian Jim Pillen, a hog farmer, emerged as the victor of Nebraska’s crowded Republican primary for governor. Pillen is expected to have quite the lead in support over Democratic counterpart Carol Blood, a state senator, according to the Associated Press.Nebraska has not elected a Democratic governor since 1994.Pillen beat eight opponents, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused of groping young women. At least eight women accused Herbster of sexual misconduct occurring between 2017 and 2022, per the Nebraska Examiner.Herbster is the chief executive officer of Carico Farms, Herbster Angus Farms, and the Conklin Company.Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), who has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection, was projected by Edison Research to be the Republican to face off against Democratic challenger Tony Vargas in a contentious November election.West VirginiaHowever, in West Virginia, Edison Research projected that Trump-back US congressional candidate Alex Mooney beat out challengers Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) and Susan Buchser-Lochocki in the Republican Primary for state’s 2nd District in the US House.McKinley was backed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R-WV).Mooney has notably supported Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 General Election. Meanwhile, McKinley agreed that Biden won the 2020 US presidential.Mooney will face off against Barry Wendell, who received more than 55% of the vote and beat out opponent Angela Dwyer.

