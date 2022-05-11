https://sputniknews.com/20220511/alabama-co-dies-of-suspected-suicide-as-11-day-manhunt-for-capital-murder-suspect-ends-1095417543.html

Alabama CO Dies of Suspected Suicide as 11-Day Manhunt for Capital Murder Suspect Ends

The nationwide manhunt for an escaped capital murder suspect and an Alabama corrections official-turned-perpetratrator came to a close following a 15-minute... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

Casey White, a 38-year-old inmate who escaped Lauderdale County jail on April 29, is back in police custody and appears to be fully cooperating with authorities following the botched escape that led to the death of co-conspirator Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.Casey White and Vicky White have no marriage ties and are not related, according to authorities.During a Tuesday news conference, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding disclosed that authorities found a cache of weapons in the getaway car operated by Casey White and Vicky White. The 38-year-old reportedly intended to stage a shootout if caught by authorities.The sheriff detailed that the two had approximately $29,000 in cash, a number of wigs, an AR-15, and at least four handguns when they were captured on Monday.While Vicky White was hospitalized with a fatal gunshot wound, Wedding said that Casey White suffered “a couple bumps and bruises” after officers rammed his getaway car into a ditch.Authorities do not believe that Vicky White and Casey White had a “mutual” relationship.Casey White claimed that he and his co-conspirator planned to “hide out and lay low” at an Indiana hotel, Wedding said. The two reportedly paid for a 14-day stay and “wanted to stop for a while, get their bearings straight and then figure out their next place to travel."The 15-minute police chase reportedly began after authorities spotted a Cadillac linked to the couple parked in the hotel’s lot.Dash camera footage from the Evansville Police Department shows Casey White being handcuffed and slung onto a cruiser.Several officers donning a variety of gear were seen around the 38-year-old’s getaway car, which was flipped on its side in a nearby ditch.Authorities do not believe Casey White shot Vicky White.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that he was concerned that Vicky White would turn to suicide if she and Casey White were caught.Singleton went on to highlight that authorities “got a dangerous man off the street today.”Prior to his escape late last month, Casey White was set to go on trial for the 2015 killing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was stabbed to death in her home. The 38-year-old has admitted to the crime.Additionally, White was sentenced in 2019 to 75 years behind bars for his role in a string of crimes committed in Limestone County, Alabama, including attempted murder, robbery, burglary, and a police chase.Although Casey White was captured in Indiana, he will face no additional charges in the state, as he signed a waiver of extradition for his return to Alabama.

