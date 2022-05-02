https://sputniknews.com/20220502/arrest-warrant-issued-for-corrections-officer-who-helped-capital-murder-suspect-casey-white-escape-1095213663.html

Arrest Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer Who Helped Capital Murder Suspect Casey White Escape

Arrest Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer Who Helped Capital Murder Suspect Casey White Escape

Federal authorities are offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of a capital murder suspect and a missing Alabama sheriff's deputy who... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T23:26+0000

2022-05-02T23:26+0000

2022-05-02T23:26+0000

alabama

us

prison escape

capital murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213636_35:0:533:280_1920x0_80_0_0_2357498e148509f323d2b110ade960dd.png

Authorities announced during a Monday news conference that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office who has been missing since she violated facility policy and claimed to be taking inmate Casey White to an unscheduled mental health evaluation.Casey White and Vicky White are not related, according to authorities.“She’s absolutely assisting him,” Singleton added, although it remains unclear whether her actions are willful.Casey White is considered to be armed and dangerous, as Vicki White had a 9-millimeter handgun on her at the time of the escape.Casey White, 38, was sentenced in 2019 to 75 years behind bars for his role in a string of crimes committed in Limestone County, Alabama, including attempted murder, robbery, burglary, and a police chase.Court documents observed by news outlet WVTM claimed that Casey White attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend and held her roommate hostage back in 2015.The inmate was set to go on trial next month after confessing to the 2015 killing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was stabbed to death in her home.The US Marshals Service announced in a Sunday release that it would be offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of Casey White, as well as the location of Vicky White, who is considered to be “missing and endangered.”Sheriff Singleton has noted that authorities previously uncovered an alleged escape plot in which Casey White planned to take a hostage and escape the facility.Vicky White has a total of 17 years of corrections experience and was considered to be an “exemplary employee” with an “unblemished record,” according to Singleton

alabama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

alabama, us, prison escape, capital murder