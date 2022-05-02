Arrest Warrant Issued for Corrections Officer Who Helped Capital Murder Suspect Casey White Escape
© Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/US Marshals ServiceThe U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday April, 29.
© Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/US Marshals Service
Federal authorities are offering $10,000 for information leading to the capture of a capital murder suspect and a missing Alabama sheriff's deputy who disappeared from the Lauderdale County jail on Friday, April 29. Back in 2020, the sheriff uncovered an alleged escape plot devised by the now-free inmate.
Authorities announced during a Monday news conference that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office who has been missing since she violated facility policy and claimed to be taking inmate Casey White to an unscheduled mental health evaluation.
Casey White and Vicky White are not related, according to authorities.
“She’s certainly an accomplice," said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton during a Monday appearance on CNN. "It’s obvious from the evidence we have gathered that this was not–that he didn’t kidnap her or force her or anything as far as in the car once they left the facility.”
“She’s absolutely assisting him,” Singleton added, although it remains unclear whether her actions are willful.
Casey White is considered to be armed and dangerous, as Vicki White had a 9-millimeter handgun on her at the time of the escape.
“She’s certainly an accomplice. …It’s obvious from the evidence we have gathered that this was not – that he didn’t kidnap her or force her or anything as far as in the car once they left the facility.” --AL Sheriff Rick Singleton on Vicky White. pic.twitter.com/y853Lugk0z— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 2, 2022
Casey White, 38, was sentenced in 2019 to 75 years behind bars for his role in a string of crimes committed in Limestone County, Alabama, including attempted murder, robbery, burglary, and a police chase.
Court documents observed by news outlet WVTM claimed that Casey White attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend and held her roommate hostage back in 2015.
The inmate was set to go on trial next month after confessing to the 2015 killing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was stabbed to death in her home.
The US Marshals Service announced in a Sunday release that it would be offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of Casey White, as well as the location of Vicky White, who is considered to be “missing and endangered.”
“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” US Marshal Marty Keely said in a quoted statement.
© Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficePhotos released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office show escaped capital murder suspect, Casey Cole White, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. The 6'9" tall man weighs in at approximately 270 pounds (122.5 kilograms).
Photos released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office show escaped capital murder suspect, Casey Cole White, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. The 6'9" tall man weighs in at approximately 270 pounds (122.5 kilograms).
© Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Singleton has noted that authorities previously uncovered an alleged escape plot in which Casey White planned to take a hostage and escape the facility.
Vicky White has a total of 17 years of corrections experience and was considered to be an “exemplary employee” with an “unblemished record,” according to Singleton