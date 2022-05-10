https://sputniknews.com/20220510/lavrov-calls-borrells-idea-to-transfer-russias-frozen-assets-to-ukraine-theft-1095403184.html

Lavrov Calls Borrell's Idea to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine 'Theft'

Lavrov Calls Borrell's Idea to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine 'Theft'

US and European officials have publicly brainstormed about what to do with the estimated $300 billion in frozen Russian assets trapped abroad since the start... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T13:43+0000

2022-05-10T13:43+0000

2022-05-10T14:52+0000

situation in ukraine

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

Josep Borrell's proposed seizure of Russian assets abroad would constitute theft, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.Lavrov suggested that "we may soon witness the elimination of the post of the European Union's top diplomat, since the EU practically does not have a foreign policy of its own, and instead fully supports the approaches imposed by the United States".The Russian foreign minister reminded Mr Borrell that he is the EU's "top diplomat, and not the European Union's military leader".The comments were the second time Lavrov has brought up the subject of Russian reserves stuck in foreign countries in recent days. Last week, the diplomat accused the West of "stealing" $300 billion-worth of Russian assets to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine. Lavrov added that if Russia continued the status quo of non-ruble-based trade for Russian gas with Europe, Western countries could easily "pocket" the money again at their convenience."We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money", Borrell said, referring to the Afghan cash stuck in US and European central banks since last year, when the NATO-backed government in Kabul crumbled and the country was overrun by the Taliban immediately after the end of the West's 20-year occupation.In February, the Biden administration announced that it would be seizing $3.5 billion from the $7 billion in Afghan money trapped in the Federal Reserve, and spending it to pay 9/11 victims' families following court cases. The other $3.5 billion would be spent on "humanitarian aid" to the impoverished, landlocked Asian nation, according to the White House.Lavrov brought up the seizure of Afghanistan's reserves in his remarks Tuesday. "They froze money belonging to Afghanistan - to the Afghan central bank, in America. And they want to spend this money not for the needs of the people of Afghanistan, who have suffered from the consequences of 20 years of NATO operating in their country, but for some other purposes not related to the restoration of the Afghan economy", the foreign minister said.Last week, the Biden administration asked Congress for legal authority to ease the transfer of seized Russian government and oligarch assets to Ukraine. In April, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russian cash stuck in the US could be transferred to Ukraine pending new legislation, and in coordination with America's allies, but added that she wouldn't recommend taking the decision "lightly".Tit for Tat ThreatsAlso last week, Russian Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned that Moscow could take retaliatory measures against Western companies operating in Russia if the US and its allies moved forward with their confiscation plans.Russian opposition lawmakers have asked questions about how the country's fiscal authorities could have allowed the holding of Russia's hard-earned reserve assets in unfriendly countries abroad in the first place, with economist and A Just Russia - For Truth MP Mikhail Delyagin blaming Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina for the disaster. Siluanov and Nabiullina's defenders have offered a number of justifications for the oversight, saying that some reserves were placed in Western banks to collect interest, while securities and government bonds generally tend to be held in those countries that issue them. The governing United Russia party reappointed Nabiullina as Central Bank governor on President Vladimir Putin's recommendation on 21 April.

https://sputniknews.com/20220501/russian-fm-lavrov-west-has-just-stolen-over-300-billions-from-moscow-1095189793.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/ex-afghan-prez-slams-us-move-to-spend-seized-reserves-on-911-families-says-afghans-are-victims-too-1092994527.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

world