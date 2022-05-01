https://sputniknews.com/20220501/russian-fm-lavrov-west-has-just-stolen-over-300-billions-from-moscow-1095189793.html

Russian FM Lavrov: West Has Just Stolen Over $300 Billions From Moscow

Russian FM Lavrov: West Has Just Stolen Over $300 Billions From Moscow

In an extensive interview with an Italian TV network, the foreign minister discussed a whole range of problems in relations between Moscow and the collective... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T22:52+0000

2022-05-01T22:52+0000

2022-05-01T23:09+0000

russia

eu

us

us sanctions

sanctions

sergei lavrov

russian foreign ministry

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095189768_0:305:3073:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_98cc02b9c871cf0836ff791dfbce941b.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that over $300 billion was stolen from Russia, the majority of which was payments for oil and gas supplies, because energy giant Gazprom had to store money in Western bank accounts.Lavrov noted that "now we are offered to continue trading as before, and the money will remain with them."Asked about why Russia is halting gas deliveries, which has caused concerns in Italy, Lavrov said that the West could take money away from Russia at any time in the future if the situation were to remain unchanged.The foreign minister noted that "nothing changes for buyers," as they still pay the amounts for the energy specified in the contract in euros and dollars, and the conversion will be carried out after that.Notably, Lavrov expressed his surprise at the fact that Italy is in the vanguard of pushing initiatives on sanctions against Russia, as it was strange to see this, given the close ties between Rome and Moscow.Russia Never Stops Efforts to Prevent Nuclear WarSpeaking about the global situation, the possibility of nuclear war in the light of current events and the arms race, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia has never stopped efforts aimed at preventing a nuclear war.As for its newest armaments, Moscow was forced to develop hypersonic weapons, knowing that the US missile defense system would be directed against Russia, Lavrov pointed out.According to Lavrov, Russia needed weapons capable of overcoming this anti-missile defense.Lavrov added that the US stopped the dialogue with Russia on strategic stability, where hypersonic systems were to be discussed, so now Moscow will rely on itself.As for the US-led military bloc and the nations within it, NATO has ceased to fit Washington amid the situation in Ukraine, since the alliance is seeking to reach a consensus on the issue, according to the diplomat.Last Friday, Lavrov reiterated that Moscow does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons, and that it is Western countries who start talking about the threat.After the secessionist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance in protecting themselves against Ukrainian aggression, Russia initiated a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The US, EU and a number of other countries retaliated by slapping broad sanctions on Russia and several of its large banks and companies, also expanding financial and military support for Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220417/longtime-allies--clients-snub-hypocritical-us-pressure-to-impose-russia-sanctions---economist-1094829917.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

russia, eu, us, us sanctions, sanctions, sergei lavrov, russian foreign ministry