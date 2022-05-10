International
'Cult Leader' Who Allegedly Forced Followers to Eat His Faeces & Urine Detained by Cops in Thailand
'Cult Leader' Who Allegedly Forced Followers to Eat His Faeces & Urine Detained by Cops in Thailand
Authorities are reportedly conducting a search of the group's compound for suspicious materials and moving to carry out autopsies on dead bodies already found...
asia & pacific
thailand
cult
leader
arrest
Some 11 human bodies were discovered by Thai authorities during a raid on the compound of a suspected cult leader in the province of Chaiyaphum last Sunday, the Thai Enquirer reports.According to the media outlet, the group that resides in the compound was able to provide death certificates for only five of the deceased, and the authorities are now moving to autopsy the bodies to determine the cause of death.The 75-year-old suspected leader of the group, Thawee Nanra, was detained by cops despite his followers attempting to prevent the arrest.Nanra would allegedly force members of the group to consume his urine and faeces, as well as to eat dirt “in order to heal physical illnesses”.The authorities are now conducting a search of the compound for “other suspicious material”, as the media outlet put it.
thailand
asia & pacific, thailand, cult, leader, arrest

'Cult Leader' Who Allegedly Forced Followers to Eat His Faeces & Urine Detained by Cops in Thailand

18:38 GMT 10.05.2022
Andrei Dergalin
Authorities are reportedly conducting a search of the group’s compound for suspicious materials and moving to carry out autopsies on dead bodies already found there.
Some 11 human bodies were discovered by Thai authorities during a raid on the compound of a suspected cult leader in the province of Chaiyaphum last Sunday, the Thai Enquirer reports.
According to the media outlet, the group that resides in the compound was able to provide death certificates for only five of the deceased, and the authorities are now moving to autopsy the bodies to determine the cause of death.
The 75-year-old suspected leader of the group, Thawee Nanra, was detained by cops despite his followers attempting to prevent the arrest.
The group in question reportedly came to the attention of the authorities after claims about Nanra’s devotees consuming his “bodily fluids” were brought to light.
Nanra would allegedly force members of the group to consume his urine and faeces, as well as to eat dirt “in order to heal physical illnesses”.
The authorities are now conducting a search of the compound for “other suspicious material”, as the media outlet put it.
