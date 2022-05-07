https://sputniknews.com/20220507/the-pentagon-denies-involvement-in-sinking-of-russian-warship-1095324471.html

The Pentagon Denies Involvement in Sinking of Russian Warship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a one hundred and fifty million weapons package for... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Pentagon Denies Involvement in Sinking of Russian Warship On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a one hundred and fifty million weapons package for Ukraine, and Italy impounding a yacht allegedly linked to President Putin.

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Leaking From the Supreme Court, What is Disinformation?, and Unqualified Biden AppointmentsThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Super-Predators, Researching Nina Jankowicz, and The Lack of Media Coverage on Crime in AmericaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about abortion rights protests in New York, Congress, and Democrats attacking free speech. Ted talked about Roe v. Wade draft leaked and most politicians being too scared to state their position on abortion. Ted spoke about America's point of view on the armed conflict and the United States using Ukraine to attack Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about crime rates rising, DHS overreach, and comedy in America. Thom spoke on his research into the disinformation governance board and extreme leftists in America. Thom explained his views on the 1990s Democrats and the classical liberal has been silenced.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

2022

