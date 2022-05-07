https://sputniknews.com/20220507/north-korea-reportedly-fires-unidentified-projectile-1095327161.html

North Korea Reportedly Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests

North Korea Reportedly Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests

North Korea Reportedly Fires Unidentified Projectile, Report Suggests

2022-05-07T05:16+0000

2022-05-07T05:16+0000

2022-05-07T06:16+0000

asia-pacific

dprk

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

north korea missile launch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136583_0:269:2687:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_a09d8068200da7b1e5ae93df8750db3a.jpg

According to Yonhap News, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang fired an unidentified missile on Saturday. At the same time, the Japanese Coast Guard noted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile.Later, the Japanese authorities said the projectile has already fallen into the sea, and urged people to avoid debris from the object if they encounter it.This is the 15th such incident since the beginning of the year, with the most notable launch taking place on 24 March, when North Korean authorities claimed they successfully tested the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.Previously, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated that the nation needs to boost its military power in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain" the nuclear threat from hostile forces.

asia-pacific

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

asia-pacific, dprk, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), north korea missile launch