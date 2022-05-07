https://sputniknews.com/20220507/moscow-orders-probe-into-crimes-against-russian-journalists-in-berlin-1095335882.html

Moscow Orders Probe Into Crimes Against Russian Journalists in Berlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on Saturday ordered for in inquiry into circumstances of the assault of Russian...

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments housing Russian journalists in Berlin on Friday. An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive. German sapers who were asked to the scene confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on spot, the Russian embassy said.The committee will request assistance of the Russian foreign ministry in investigating the incident, according to the statement.The Russian embassy in Berlin suspects that it could have been an attempted terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families, it said earlier in the day. The Berlin police told Sputnik that an inquiry has been launched into the incident but refrained from commenting whether it is being considered as terrorist.

