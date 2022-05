https://sputniknews.com/20220507/attempted-terror-attack-against-russian-journalists-foiled-in-berlin-embassy-says-1095330124.html

Attempted Terror Attack Against Russian Journalists Foiled in Berlin, Embassy Says

Attempted Terror Attack Against Russian Journalists Foiled in Berlin, Embassy Says

Moscow has already sent a note to the German Foreign Ministry demanding a it holds a proper investigation into the incident. 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

According to Russian diplomats, an object believed to be an improvised explosive device was found in a house where RIA journalists and their families are living.

