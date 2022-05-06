https://sputniknews.com/20220506/will-more-scotus-leaks-happen-1095300137.html

Will More SCOTUS Leaks Happen?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including SCOTUS draft opinion leak, shareholders suing Netflix, and Karine... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

GUESTAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | NGOs Providing Transportation for Illegal Aliens, Record Illegal Border Crossings, and Tucker CarlsonScott S. Powell - Entrepreneur, Author of Rediscovering America: How the National Holidays Tell an Amazing Story about Who We Are | Rediscovering America, The 1st Amendment, and Following the ConstitutionIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the lack of control at the Southern border, DHS statistics, and Title 42 ending May 31st. Andrew talked about the 830,000 plus illegal border crossings and the New York Times criticism of Tucker Carlson's attention on the Southern border. Andrew spoke about DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas being unable to account for terrorists, who have illegally crossed the border and NGOs working with the DHS.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Scott S. Powell about the importance of the First Amendment, Memorial Day. Scott discussed the importance of protecting the Freedom of Speech and Nina Jankowicz's attacks on the First Amendment. Scott talked about American holidays and the need to educate Americans about history.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

