https://sputniknews.com/20220506/tories-lose-around-380-seats-out-of-forecasted-550-in-local-elections-1095319984.html

Tories Lose Around 380 Seats Out of Forecasted 550 in Local Elections

Tories Lose Around 380 Seats Out of Forecasted 550 in Local Elections

Political analysts expected the Conservative Party to lose by a bigger margin – around 550 seats in local councils – amid the ongoing Partygate scandal and... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

2022-05-06T19:43+0000

uk

tories

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094948316_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8aca8773d8e3c74d2c4ed1da21f9919c.jpg

While results from the UK council elections continue to come in, it has already become clear that the Conservative Party has been dealt a heavy defeat overall, as the Tories lost 386 seats while winning only 1320. With nine councils out of 200 still yet to report, the Tories have lost control of about 12 councils, securing the leadership in at least 35.The Labour Party and Liberal Democrats, in turn, have reported the biggest gains. Labour secured 238 new seats and control of 9 new councils, while the Lib Dems will have around 186 new seats with at least 5 new councils. The Labour Party's most impressive wins were reported in London, while the Liberal Democrats mostly scored victories by taking councils from the Tories.Leader of the Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has already admitted that the local elections were "tough" for his party, but nonetheless described the results as mixed, trying to find a grain of positivity in the news about the Tories' massive loss of seats.The staggering Tory defeat comes as Johnson's party is facing the aftermath of the Partygate scandal, where prominent members of the prime minister's cabinet and Johnson himself were caught violating the very pandemic isolation rules they themselves devised in 2020. The prime minister, meanwhile, remains focused on the situation in Ukraine and the Russian special military operation there, as his cabinet is trying to cope with soaring inflation that threatens to reach double digits amid rising consumer and electricity prices.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

uk, tories, boris johnson