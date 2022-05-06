International
Johnson Takes Responsibility for 'Tough Night' in Local Elections
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted blame for Tory losses on a "tough night" in Thursday's local government elections.Asked by reporters during a visit to a junior school in his west London parliamentary seat if he took responsibility for the loss of over 150 council seats so far, the PM replied "Of course.""It is mid-term. It's certainly a mixed set of results," Johnson conceded. "We had a tough night in some parts of the country.""But on the other hand, in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven't voted Conservative for a long time, if ever," he stressed.The big winners so far have been the Liberal Democrats, who hold just 13 out of 650 seats in Parliament. By early on Friday afternoon they had made a net gain of 70 councillors, compared to 40 for the main opposition Labour Party and 25 for the Greens, who have a single MP. The number of independent and residents' association seats had also risen by 20.
boris johnson, uk local council elections, uk, britain, great britain

Johnson Takes Responsibility for 'Tough Night' in Local Elections

13:43 GMT 06.05.2022
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a portrait he painted of the Queen during a drawing session with children as part of a visit at the Field End Infant school in South Ruislip
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a portrait he painted of the Queen during a drawing session with children as part of a visit at the Field End Infant school in South Ruislip - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© Daniel Leal
James Tweedie
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted blame for Tory losses on a "tough night" in Thursday's local government elections.
Asked by reporters during a visit to a junior school in his west London parliamentary seat if he took responsibility for the loss of over 150 council seats so far, the PM replied "Of course."
"It is mid-term. It's certainly a mixed set of results," Johnson conceded. "We had a tough night in some parts of the country."
"But on the other hand, in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven't voted Conservative for a long time, if ever," he stressed.
The big winners so far have been the Liberal Democrats, who hold just 13 out of 650 seats in Parliament. By early on Friday afternoon they had made a net gain of 70 councillors, compared to 40 for the main opposition Labour Party and 25 for the Greens, who have a single MP. The number of independent and residents' association seats had also risen by 20.
