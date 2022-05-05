https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-trade-rep-says-buy-american-policy-not-barrier-to-bilateral-trade-with-canada-1095297211.html

US Trade Rep. Says ‘Buy American’ Policy Not Barrier to Bilateral Trade With Canada

US Trade Rep. Says ‘Buy American’ Policy Not Barrier to Bilateral Trade With Canada

TORONTO (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s so-called Buy America policy is not a barrier to trade relations between the United States and Canada, US Trade... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T21:38+0000

2022-05-05T21:38+0000

2022-05-05T21:38+0000

trade

canada

us

buy american

biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095297177_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fb4b4a4382fa73c793fa699caada92.jpg

US President Joe Biden, within a week of taking office in January 2021, issued an executive order to strengthen compliance with the Buy American Act. The initiative, which further limited foreign access to US government procurement contracts, has been meet with concern in Canada and official Ottawa.Canada’s Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said during the press conference the areas of cooperation between the two countries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, are gaining in importance.Both trade envoys defended the state of US-Canada trade relationship, with Tai urging reporters to consider the global context.Nevertheless, a range of trade disputes continue, most notably over dairy products. Tai called the longstanding dairy dispute over Canada’s notoriously protectionist supply chain a “difficult area” of the relationship, evading questions about a possible resolution before the next USMCA meeting.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

trade, canada, us, buy american, biden