Report: Biden Will Run for President in 2024 if Trump Does (And Vice Versa)

Report: Biden Will Run for President in 2024 if Trump Does (And Vice Versa)

05.05.2022

2022-05-05T18:50+0000

2022-05-05T18:50+0000

2022-05-05T18:50+0000

Incumbent US President Joe Biden will run for re-election if his Republican archrival Donald Trump decides to do so as well, according to a recent Politico report quoting sources familiar with the intentions of both men.With both Biden and Trump hinting at possible presidential bids in 2024, neither has been eager to officially announce their intentions, and it looks like both will make their decisions based on what the other has to say.According to Politico, Biden is sticking to the narrative of his possible 2024 candidacy in order to prop up his already-teetering political score, while Trump remains uncertain about running, even though rally enthusiasm and subtle rhetoric point to his intention to take revenge for 2020.There are a lot of factors that impact Trump and Biden's decisions regarding the 2024 run: from their ages to fundraising limitations that the official presidential bid envisages. For Trump, it is also important to be confident in his victory this time round, especially following the 2020 loss which he blamed on "election fraud" allegedly orchestrated by the Democrats.According to some analysts, Biden’s and Trump’s final decisions cannot be expected before the midterms, with probable announcements likely due late in 2023.

