Over 60 People March in Immortal Regiment Parade in India, Russian Diaspora Head Says

NEW DELH (Sputnik) - More than 60 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march in New Delhi on Thursday, Elena Barman, the chairman of the coordination... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

In addition to the march itself, Russian Centre of Science and Culture in New Delhi held a concert with the participation of Russian and Indian performers.The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on 9 May, 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.

