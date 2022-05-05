https://sputniknews.com/20220505/over-60-people-march-in-immortal-regiment-parade-in-india-russian-diaspora-head-says-1095311210.html
16:35 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 06.05.2022)
NEW DELH (Sputnik) - More than 60 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march in New Delhi on Thursday, Elena Barman, the chairman of the coordination council of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots, said.
"This is our annual event. Before, we held them online [due to COVID-19], now after a two-year break we gathered to celebrate the holiday and march in the Immortal Regiment. More than 60 people participated in this year's procession. I'm glad that despite the heat, everyone took the time to come and gather here and honor their relatives", Barman said.
In addition to the march itself, Russian Centre of Science and Culture in New Delhi held a concert with the participation of Russian and Indian performers.
"The most important thing is that here, on the distant but friendly land of India, people remember this day, people are interested in learning about history and everyone in India, without any exception, has no doubts about the crucial and key role of our country, the Soviet Union, in the victory over Nazism and fascism," Mikhail Ktitorov, head of the cultural division of the Russian embassy in India. said.
The Immortal Regiment march
is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on 9 May, 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.