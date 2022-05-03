https://sputniknews.com/20220503/russian-diaspora-in-us-to-hold-immortal-regiment-online-on-v-e-day---activist-1095221535.html

Russian Diaspora in US to Hold Immortal Regiment Online on V-E Day - Activist

Russian Diaspora in US to Hold Immortal Regiment Online on V-E Day - Activist

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of the Russian diaspora in the United States plan to celebrate Victory Day in World War II in Europe on 8 May by holding an... 03.05.2022

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually on 9 May, when people gather together to carry photographs of their relatives fallen in the war.This year, organizers decided not to hold events in their traditional manner on streets, but to arrange it online.The US-based activist group Russian Youth of America will congratulate Soviet veterans living in the United States and their US comrades-in-arms on the 77th anniversary of the Victory in Europe in World War II, Igor Kochan said.The RYA president explained that V-E Day - celebrated in the United States on May 8 - is not a holiday during which many Americans come out to congratulate US veterans.The Russian activists are sure that this is our common duty to remember those who fought against Nazism and won in World War II. Besides veterans, they are visiting people who were born during the war or survived in the 900-day siege of Leningrad in 1941-1944.Veterans are very happy to host young visitors for a cup of tea or give then small gifts like chocolate.Asked about the importance of holding this tradition amid the current difficult relations between the United States and Russia, Kochan said it is always important to remember the price Americans and Russians jointly paid to establish peace in the world and that fact is especially important today.On 8 May 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War II. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to the difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it on 9 May.

