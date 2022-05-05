As Israel Cancels Official 9 May Celebrations, Some Plan to Hold Rallies 'No Matter What'
06:00 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 05.05.2022)
On 24 February, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in a bid to de-Nazify and de-militarise the country. The move prompted a wave of aggression against the symbols of Soviet heroism during World War II; some people who have been wearing the St. George ribbon have been harassed and attacked.
Every year, Israel has marked Victory Day, the Soviet-era 9 May celebration commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany, as a sign of respect to Russia for the paramount role it played in liberating the Jewish people from the Holocaust. The Nazi regime capitulated at 1:00 AM Moscow time, 9 May 1945, so much of Europe commemorates the occasion on 8 May due to time zone differences, but Israel and Moscow share a time zone.
In past years, 9 May celebrations were held in many cities across Israel with the support of local authorities. Those demonstrations have gathered crowds and politicians used to attend them, expressing their gratitude to the heroes who fought the Nazis during World War II.
No Gratitude?
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which kicked off on 24 February with the aim to de-Nazify and de-militarise the neighbouring country has brought that gratitude to an end.
Last week, Israel announced it would cancel all official 9 May celebrations, partially due to American pressure and partially because it didn't want to anger the pro-Ukrainian masses and the thousands of refugees it currently hosts.
No municipality -- except that of Ashdod, which boasts a large Russian-speaking community -- expressed its willingness to hold official rallies commemorating those days. People who wanted to arrange demonstrations independently were encouraged not to do so, whereas politicians, who used to attend those celebrations, decided to stay at bay from the main event that normally takes place in Netanya, in central Israel.
St. George Ribbon
© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina/
Vladislav Surkov, the chairman of "The Bridge of Memory," an organisation that aims at keeping the memory of those days alive, says he intends to hold a rally, "no matter what".
"We will hold a major demonstration on 9 May," says the organiser. "We are expecting around 1,000 people, and nobody can ban us from holding this demonstration. These are our roots and without those roots no tree can survive. We will be fighting [to keep this memory - ed.] till the end".
Attacks on Memory
Surkov says that since the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, the need to protect the memory of Russian heroism has become more acute. In Europe, monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers are being taken down, and sites commemorating the events of World War II are being vandalised. People who dare to wear the St. George ribbon are attacked and harassed.
Although in Israel the assaults on the memory of those days are not that obvious, Surkov says he is still feeling them on a daily basis.
"I personally have been harassed and intimidated. I am facing constant attacks on social media. People, who support Russia, are branded as fascists and Russists. The activity of my organisation annoys them [the pro-Ukrainian masses - ed.] too and they want to erase the memory of that war".
To fight that phenomenon, "The Bridge of Memory" is trying to educate the masses about the importance of those days, the heroism of the Soviets and the current events in Ukraine. They are publishing booklets and articles in Hebrew and Russia to spread the word and explain their stance. However, Surkov says he has no illusions that their efforts will change the minds of people.
"Fighting the Ukrainian propaganda is pointless because once a person is brainwashed nothing can stir them away. But the education work we are doing is important because it explains the roots of the events that are now taking place in Ukraine."
The organiser is certain that the hatred towards Russia and 9 May will not cease once the military phase in Ukraine is over. He believes the wave of aggression will exist for several more years. That, however, says Surkov, should not stop Moscow from what it had started on 24 February.
"I understand the roots of this aggression. People are losing lives, their loved ones and their houses. But we need to finish what we have started and we also need to remain human, no matter what."